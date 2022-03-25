At Alila Napa Valley, large terraces and lounges with fireplaces extend the interior space of the rooms and allow guests to view the breathtaking vineyards that surround the resort. Designed by the Canadian studio Yabu Pushelberg, this is the first luxury hotel opened in Napa Valley, CA. It is a five-star hotel perfectly integrated into the landscape, designed with a palette of natural materials and focused on the dialogue between three distinct types of buildings placed in sequential order.

The first structure, dating back to 1905, is an old restored Georgian house with traditional loggias on the main front embraced by columns where the lobby, a meeting room, a restaurant and six suites are housed. Its classic rigor marks the institutional access to the big resort, which is located nearby to the oldest winery in the region, Beringer Vineyard, and its boundless acres, cultivated with perfect precision.

The other two buildings offer a wellness area and relaxation rooms, as well as a large central swimming pool characterized by clean geometries, and wood and stone mixed facades, glass frames and black painted metal details. In total, there are 68 rooms and suites available in eight different styles -- all equipped with a private outdoor space with a scenic view.

Natural materials define both the private and common spaces of Alila Napa Valley and the bathroom areas embrace the same philosophy, with the almost exclusive use of marble, which was chosen for the horizontal and vertical tops and sinks. Conceived as large personal wellness areas reflecting nature, the bathrooms in the guest rooms and suites were manufactured by Kreoo, which supplied the countertop washbasins Bowl n°2 and Bowl n°9 -- both in Grigio St. Marie or Grigio Bardiglio marble and designed by Enzo Berti. The first one is an elegant bowl with a diameter of 41.5 cm and a height of 16 cm, which stands out for the delicate contouring at the base. The second bowl, with the same height as the previous one, consists of a rectangular shape lightened by the decor on the edges and the rounded corners.

Moreover, the customized vanity tops are also Grigio St. Marie or Grigio Bardiglio marble, complemented by wall cladding consisting of mosaics made of very small rectangular tiles on two walls and larger hexagonal pieces on the others – all fabricated from Bianco di Carrara and Grigio Bardiglio marble, which support Yabu Pushelberg's refined, and at the same time, essential design concept.