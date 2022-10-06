CORAL GABLES, FL -- Cosentino Group, the Spanish global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, announces the launch of Kraftizen, a new colorful collection of its leading innovative ultracompact surface Dekton® that brings together the best of craft and technology.

Introducing the first large-format stucco material of its kind, Cosentino is reinterpreting the versatility, beauty and honesty of craftsmanship through its innovative, carbon-neutral Dekton® surface. The new collection allows designers and architects to explore stucco-inspired design through the lens of ultra-durable Dekton materials, with a virtually limitless range of indoor and outdoor applications.

Kraftizen boasts a series of five versatile colors with rich, deep textures: Umber, Nacre, Argentium, Micron and Albarium. Reminiscent of Venetian stucco, these colors are rooted in minimalism and versatility, bringing serenity to any space through cladding, flooring or facades.

The Dekton® Kraftizen Collection is born from the challenge of reinterpreting craftsmanship perfected over the centuries using craft technology. Each trowel stroke is transferred onto a digital canvas made of millions of pixels, becoming part of an image and offering an enduring reinterpretation.