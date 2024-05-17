Natural stone graphics have been modernized and reinterpreted across the surface of ceramic surfaces to reflect the contemporary and industrial styles loved by modern homeowners and interior designers. Porcelanite has created a non-slip porcelain tile with Rodano. This collection is a white body tile, soft to the touch and perfect for indoor and outdoor spaces. Available in four colors and a variety of sizes. To view the entire collection please visit https://www.porcelanite.es/en/productos/rodano-1858/.