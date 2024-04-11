A select group of architects, designers and journalists embarked on a week-long adventure to Valencia, Spain the week of February 25, 2024 – hosted by Tile of Spain USA. While the trip was focused around Cevisama, the annual international ceramic tile and bathroom furnishings exhibition, it was also loaded with experiences that immersed the group in the culture and history of the region.

“The Passport to Creativity Tour is one of the most creative experiences that we put on from Tile of Spain, and it’s a trip where we get to expose people to Spain and its culture, which is deeply entrenched in Spanish tile,” said Ryan Fasan, Tile of Spain USA technical consultant.

Those on the trip were not only exposed to a multitude of diverse tile displays while walking the aisles of Cevisama, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, but they also observed the ways tile was used in both old and new architecture throughout the city of Valencia, as well as visiting several manufacturing facilities to see how tile is made.

There was so much experienced on the Passport to Creativity Tour that it has to be shared in two parts. Here is a look into the city of Valencia and Cevisama. Part two to follow soon, highlighting the group’s visit to Castellón and the tile plants.