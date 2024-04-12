MT. PLEASANT, TN -- On March 22nd, 2024, Landmark Ceramics celebrated the unveiling of the latest significant expansion and investments at their headquarters location in Mt. Pleasant, TN. Landmark Ceramics is part of the renowned Italian porcelain manufacturing group Gruppo Concorde and officially started production in the U.S. in 2016 after an initial investment of more than $100 million.

Between 2023 and 2024, significant investments were made to increase Landmark’s production capacity, expand its warehouse and improve its logistics services through a complete revamping of its warehouse and logistics management system, along with an increased automatization of its handling and order preparation process, with the goal of providing all its customers with better services, new tools and resources to successfully compete in the market.

Thanks to these latest investments, which now total more than $200 million since foundation, today Landmark’s state-of-the-art facility sits on 96 acres of land, with 1,000,000 square feet of total covered area and 80 million square feet of annual production capacity.

Guests for this official unveiling included representatives from the Tennessee State Government, Maury County and Mt. Pleasant City officials and owners of distribution companies from across the country and Canada.

The event, which saw an attendance of more than 200 people, began with a tour of the recently renovated indoor and outdoor showrooms. Guests were welcomed with remarks by Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, and the Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, Stuart McWhorter, followed by speeches of Landmark’s president, Federico Curioni, and CEO, Filippo Sgarbi. The day event then concluded with a tour of the newly expanded production facility and the Landmark logistic hub, followed by an evening of celebration in an exclusive Nashville venue with food and live music.

“We are excited to finally have the chance to reveal our latest investments that started back in 2022,” said Landmark Ceramics CEO Filippo Sgarb. “Despite being a young company, Landmark Ceramics has made big steps in the North American market in the past eight years, which is also thanks to the continuous support of TNECD. These latest important investments to increase our production capacity and create a brand-new Logistic Hub will give Landmark Ceramics even more tools to provide all its customers a better service and resources to successfully compete in the market.”