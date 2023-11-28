As part of its growth strategy and commitment to the U.S. market, Spanish tile company WOW Design has recently opened a new logistics and distribution center in Stafford, TX, in order to supply southern and central areas of the North American continent.

This new warehouse joins WOW Design’s two existing logistics centers in the U.S. -- one in Anaheim, CA, which services the West Coast, and one in Lorton, VA, where the company’s head office is, which supplies eastern areas.

With these three distribution centers in the U.S., WOW Design can guarantee supplies to the whole of the U.S. market. This strategy has boosted its storage potential, reducing delivery times and substantially improving its logistics service; hence ensuring greater operational efficiency.

The extensive new facilities cover an area of 12,000 square feet, equivalent to 1,200 m2. As a result, the number of different products and their availability can be increased, guaranteeing smoother service, avoiding stock outages and improving customer service.

The warehouse has seven storage levels, taking optimum advantage of the available space and boosting the company’s operational and storage capacity. It is also equipped with new loading and unloading technology–with 24 platforms, 12 of which are equipped with dock levelers–, leading to faster, more flexible loading and unloading operations.

The new center features an office on two levels and a showroom on the upper floor to provide clients with an immersive experience.

The warehouse is equipped with cutting-edge inventory management technology, with an advanced management system based on RF devices, scanners and tablets to ensure accurate, efficient stock management.

In the words of David Román, CEO of the U.S. division of WOW Design, "This third logistics center in the States is yet another indication of WOW’s concerted bid to consolidate its position in the U.S. market. The new infrastructure is an important step in reinforcing our trailblazing reputation in the country, allowing us to improve our service, productivity and efficiency.”

The U.S. is WOW Design’s top sales market, accounting for 30% of its total turnover, followed by countries in the EU. WOW aims to continue expanding and consolidating its commercial presence in the small-scale signature tile design segment focused on products with high added value.

WOW is present in 76 countries throughout the world and it has 20 years’ experience in tiles for distributors and materials specifiers. With a current turnover of almost 53 million euros, it provides direct stable employment to some 300 people, and its yearly turnover has an annual growth rate of about 40%.