WOW Design, a tile design studio specializing in the creation and development of unique tiles with high added value, took part in Coverings, the US ceramic tile show held in Orlando, FL.

At the event, WOW introduced distributors, architects and interior designers to its latest small-format tiles with their signature designs, all conspicuous for their materiality and strong authenticity.

The Abbey Stone collection

The Abbey Stone series reproduces stone naturally aged and worn by the passing of time. It comes in a matt finish in 44x44cm (17.3”x17.3”), 22x22cm (8.6”x8.6”) and 11x11cm (4.3”x4.3”) square formats or 22x44cm (8.6”x17.3”) and 11x22cm (4.3”x8.6”) rectangular ones. These porcelain tiles can be used indoors, outdoors and in wet areas, thanks to their non-slip grip. They come in a choice of three soft colors: Sintra, Lina and Cluny.

