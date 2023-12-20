Wow Design dazzled visitors at the international trade fair Cersaie in Bologna, Italy, this past September with the presentation of a wide variety of new designs and tile collections.

Melange is a sophisticated tile collection, with sinuous transitions from one color to another on the same surface. Pink morphs into blue and blue into green on the surface of the same tile in designs of different combinations. These transitions bring to mind the canvas of a contemporary art painting. The tiles come in a 11.7x54.2cm format in a matt finish.

