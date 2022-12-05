This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Artaic Blends Mosaic and Rug Design in New Tile Collection
December 5, 2022
The Lasting Rugs Collection by Artaic provides durable and easy-to-clean mosaic tile designs -- blending two ancient intricate art forms. Celebrate the beauty of both mosaic and rug design on almost any surface. A gorgeous rug design can now be featured in high-traffic areas without fear of ruining a timeless piece of art.
