Caesarstone’s latest premium low silica sustainable surfaces are made with Caesarstone’s unique blend of natural minerals and recycled materials and offers the same superior durability, performance and aesthetic as Quartz while also reducing crystalline silica content from 90% to less than 40% and in some cases, even less than 10%. This is just another reflection of Caesarstone’s commitment to sustainability and partnership with their consumers and business partners.

Caesarstone is launching its new mineral surfaces with the Time Collection: three new contemporary designs crafted to transform every moment into a truly unique experience.

With the natural inspiration of quartzite and marble, the Time Collection provides versatile colors and patterns, organically bringing multiple design elements together while making a stand-out statement in any room.

www.caesarstoneus.com/time-collection/