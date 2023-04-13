The Flaming wall tile collection is made up of a select range in 8x31.5cm (2.3x12.4 inches) format with a variety of “on trend” colors (mustard, cherry, jean, taupé, mint and nube) which guarantee a wide range of possibilities. The Bunda wall tile, which is available in the full spectrum of colors of the collection, distorts reflections through its use of inks and special production techniques, creating current spaces from a warm, original perspective.

View the collection at www.arcanatiles.com.