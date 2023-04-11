Arcana Cerámica’s new Cliff collection takes its inspiration from the indomitable, natural beauty of stone, which is used to create spaces with strong personalities and a marked, architectural style. This is a collection that speaks for itself, intended for elegant, innovative interiors while exuding robustness, at the same time.

The Cliff porcelain tile, combines a sophisticated, urban style with the natural contrasts, shadings and properties of stone. Available in the following shades:- Dark; Igneo; Jade and Greige, Cliff is being produced in a wide range of sizes and finishes. Matt finish is available in the following sizes: 120x120cm rectified (47.2x47.2 inches); 80x80cm rectified (31.5x31.5 inches); 60x120cm rectified (23.6x47.2 inches); 60x60cm (23.6x23.6 inches); 59.3x59.3cm rectified (23.3x23.3 inches); 30x60cm (11.8x23.6 inches) and 29.3x59.3cm rectified (11.5x23.3 inches). All formats have great anti-slip properties (R10), offering the possibility of their use in both commercial and exterior spaces. Additionally, Cliff is being produced in a polished finish in the following sizes: 119.3x119.3cm (47x47 inches) and 79.3x79.3cm (31.2x31.2 inches) rectified. To sum up, this range offers a wealth of possibilities, lending itself for use in both commercial and residential projects.

View the entire collection at www.arcanatiles.com.