The Miraggio collection features porcelain tile that closely resembles that of MSI’s Miraggio quartz stone with a cool white background and multiple vein color options available. Both capable and versatile, this tile collection adds a touch of refinement to a variety of environments such as kitchens, bathrooms, fireplace facades and other spaces throughout your home. It’s also the perfect complement to add as a stylish backsplash or accent wall. Available in multiple shapes and sizes, apply this tile to a variety of residential and commercial environments. Consider the Miraggio collection for its beauty, strength and overall durability when building a new space or making your next home improvement project.

Colors available: Miraggio Gold, Miraggio Gray

For more information visit www.msisurfaces.com.