MADISON, WI – Jaeckle Distributors, a family-owned wholesale distributor based in Wisconsin, has announced that they will be partnering with Portobello America to distribute a number of residential and commercial products from Portobello’s wide tile offering. Effective immediately, Jaeckle Distributors will be offering products from the Portobello line throughout their entire Midwestern footprint.

“Portobello’s attention to upcoming trends and investments in manufacturing resources have made them one of the most fashion forward companies in the tile industry, and they are continuously exploring new ideas in order to create distinctive high-end tile looks. Jaeckle Distributors and Portobello America similarly value this focus on the future and on providing high quality product, and this partnership will enable us to deliver a more complete portfolio of styles to our customer base,” said Jeff Jaeckle, president of Jaeckle Distributors. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to be introducing these products in a merchandising system that is particularly conducive to the way consumers make selections for home decor. This concept is different from what we traditionally see for tile merchandising, and we know it will be more productive for our customers and their end users.”

For more information, visit www.jaeckledistributors.com.