When driving through the quaint town of Lanesboro, PA, it is hard to miss the Starrucca Viaduct – a massive stone structure that is the oldest stone railroad bridge in use in the State of Pennsylvania today. Situated in the heart of the Pennsylvania Bluestone region, the bridge is a solid reminder of the strength, beauty and durability of natural stone.

Originally constructed for the Erie Railroad, the Starrucca Viaduct completion was in 1848. The Bluestone structure stretches 1,040 feet long, rises 100 feet high and expands 25 feet wide at the top.

Since the time of its completion, the Starrucca Viaduct is a draw for artists and photographers, as well as those passing through the area. The 19th century painter Jasper Francis Cropsey painted the Viaduct and the picturesque Susquehanna Valley in 1865 (Starrucca Viaduct, Toldeo Museum of Art).