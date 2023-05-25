INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host a super-sized Industry Roundtable Event July 18 to 19, 2023, in the Chicago area. The event is part of a series that aims to support fabricators in their work with robust business development discussions, hands-on workshops, key marketplace insights and tours of state-of-the-art facilities.

Dubbed a Fabricator Crawl by the nature of the itinerary, attendees will be shuttled to five stops along a route through the suburbs of Chicago. The event begins with a shop tour of Stonecrafters in Lakemoor, IL, a fabrication company that has been in business for over two decades, serving Chicago’s northwest suburbs.

Next, attendees will visit Groves, Inc., in Woodstock, IL, to learn about material handling solutions and discuss risk mitigation and safety best practices. And because no “crawl” would be complete without some friendly libations, the last stop on day one will be Bulldog Ale House for food, brews and networking.

On day two, attendees will travel south to GMD Surfaces in Mokena, IL. GMD Surfaces uses a wide range of state-of-the-art technology, including laser measuring systems, machine tracking software, robotic cutting machines, CNC miter saws, in-line polishers and more.

Next up is a tour of Laser Products Industries (LPI) in nearby Romeoville, IL. Here, attendees will enjoy a catered lunch and get a glimpse into the production and testing of the LT-2D3D laser templating system and have an opportunity to get hands-on with digital templating -- using it along with the new LT3Raptor software in LPI's training center.

The next stop is Addison, IL, to visit The Countertop Factory Midwest (TCF). From its beginnings in 2005, TCF has become one of the largest countertop fabricators in the Midwest. TCF proudly delivers over 13,000 jobs each year, and the company attributes its success to its focus on delivering high-quality countertops combined with world-class customer service. Following the shop tour, attendees will participate in a roundtable discussion about the power of add-on sales.

To round out the Crawl, attendees will swing by Topgolf for an evening of fairway fun, food, drinks and networking.

“The ISFA Fabricator Crawl and Roundtable in Chicago will be one of the best fabricator-focused events of the summer,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “ISFA’s mission is to further the decorative surface industry by providing meaningful resources, training opportunities and events like this one, which helps fabricators connect and learn from one another.”

The Fabricator Crawl and Roundtable event is sponsored by Moraware, Park Industries and Wilsonart. It is open to all fabricators, including nonmembers, and registration starts at just $49. Registration includes programming, transportation along the crawl route and meals. Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible by visiting www.ISFAnow.org/industry-roundtable.