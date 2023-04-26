ANAHEIM, CA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will hold a two-day roundtable event in Anaheim, CA, from May 10 to 11, 2023. Attendees will observe hands-on demonstrations of surface restoration and repair techniques that can help them eliminate costly remakes and remedy mistakes while improving their customer service approach.

The event will also include a visit to Pirch, a premier kitchen, bath and outdoor showroom, where they can discover ways to elevate their customer experience and increase sales. Network with other fabricators and industry experts to glean insights and business development strategies that can improve profitability

Moreover, attendees will tour the newly opened Cosentino Center, which is designed to support, promote and educate trade professionals by combining distribution facilities, exhibition areas, workspaces and classrooms for continuing education.

To learn more details and to register, visit: https://www.isfanow.org/index.php?option=com_jevents&task=icalevent.detail&evid=352