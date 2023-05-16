Flow International Corporation, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting systems, is proud to announce the launch of its newest cutting solution, the Mach 200c waterjet system, at the Eastec tradeshow in West Springfield, MA, May 16th to 18th. The Mach 200c is a cutting-edge, best-in-class 5 axis cutting system that delivers unparalleled speed and precision at a value-focused price point and will be debuting with live cutting on the tradeshow floor.

"The Mach 200c represents a new generation of waterjet technology, delivering faster, more accurate 5-axis cutting, while remaining accessible to a wider range of customers. We are thrilled to unveil this revolutionary new product live,” says Brian Sherick, president of Flow.

The Mach 200c features Pivot+™ waterjet technology, enabling bevel and 5-axis cutting of virtually any material, hard or soft, with up to 60° of motion, and boasts faster, more accurate cutting.

"We designed the Mach 200c to open the doors to new opportunities," says Tim Fabian, vice president of marketing and product management at Flow. "Complex parts, different material types, and varying thicknesses all become opportunities for competitive advantage for owners of the Mach 200c. This system offers a fast ROI, low price point and high-volume production, allowing customers to build business fast."

The Mach 200c incorporates many of the technologies from Flow's elite systems, at a value price point. Its high-speed motors and drives allow for rapid speed and acceleration/deceleration ultimately providing faster overall cut time. Additionally, the system features an easy load/unload table and a bridge that is canted back to allow for full table access. With its wide variety of sizes and configurations, the Mach 200c can be paired with Flow’s HyPlex® Prime, MotoJet™ and MotoJet™ X 60,000 psi pumps.