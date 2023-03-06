KENT, WA -- Flow International Corporation, the world's leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting solutions announced Thursday that industry veteran and long-time Flow tenured employee Brian Sherick has been promoted to president of Flow Waterjet. In his new position, Brian will take on a pivotal role in strategic and operational management while continuing to foster a meaningful waterjet community within Flow and with customers and partners.

“Brian brings a remarkable amount of experience to this position. His tenure, matched by his deep understanding of Flow and his love for the technology and our customers make him an optimal choice,” said Steven Harris, chief executive officer of Shape Technologies Group. Sherick joined Flow in 1997, working in different areas of the business, forming a strong foundation for his career at Flow. He then spent many years as a regional business manager. In 2016, Sherick began his leadership of the North American Sales team, and for the last three years, Sherick has served as the global vice president of sales. “Brian possesses unique insight of customers, technology and the market. He is extremely passionate with a strong business acumen and a keen pulse on evolutions in the industry. We’re excited to share his positive impact on an even broader scale,” said Harris.

Sherick is a native of Washington State and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University.