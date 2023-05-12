MSI recently hosted a Stone Industry Education (SIE) event at its new facility in West Valley City, UT. The all-day town-hall-style educational session is one of nine that Stone World, along with the Natural Stone Institute, organized for 2023. Each event is tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators. Learning objectives for the Utah SIE event included:

Review what metrics to follow as you develop your business plan.

Learn about training resources to help build your stone company.

Discuss how to maximize your shop efficiency while creating the best product for your customers.

Create a plan to position your company in the marketplace for maximum sales.

Natural Stone Institute President Duane Naquin of Stone Interiors presented “Know Your Business” in the morning. The event will also included a facility tour, as well as breakout sessions in the afternoon.

“MSI is proud to be a sponsor of the Natural Stone Institute once again for 2023,” said Michael Morici, MSI Surfaces team leader, slabs. “These events provide a unique opportunity to showcase our MSI branches while helping educate our partners on all things related to the stone industry.”

To gain further insight into the Utah SIE event, watch here.