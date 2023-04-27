WEST VALLEY CITY, UT -- Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute are set for the Stone Industry Education (SIE) event scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023 in the Salt Lake City, UT, area. MSI will sponsor the all-day town-hall-style Stone Summit at its facility, located at 2291 S. Commerce Center Dr., suite 400 in West Valley City, UT.

The event is tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators. Learning objectives include:

Review what metrics to follow as you develop your business plan.

Learn about training resources to help build your stone company.

Discuss how to maximize your shop efficiency while creating the best product for your customers.

Create a plan to position your company in the marketplace for maximum sales.

MSI will open its doors at 8:30 a.m. for registration and welcome and attendee introductions will begin at 9 a.m. Natural Stone Institute President Duane Naquin will present “Know Your Business,” beginning at 9:15 a.m.

The event will also include a facility tour, as well as breakout sessions in the afternoon. The breakouts will be divided into three groups:

Group 1: Business Management (Benchmarking, Hiring and Retaining Employees, etc.)

Group 2: Technical (Stone Characteristics, Technical Standards, etc.)

Group 3: Marketing (Setting Expectations Customer Relations, etc.)

“MSI is proud to be a sponsor of the Natural Stone Institute once again for 2023,” said Michael Morici, MSI Surfaces team leader, slabs. “We look forward to hosting two Stone Summit events next year at our Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City showrooms and distribution centers. These events provide a unique opportunity to showcase our MSI branches while helping educate our partners on all things related to the stone industry.”

For more details on all of the SIE events coming up and to register, visit: www.stoneindustryeducation.com.