Stone Industry Education Event Heads to Missouri

Global Granite & Marble will host the next Stone Industry Education event at its facility in St. Louis, MO, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The all-day, town hall-style session is organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, and it is tailored to the attendee and the topics most important to fabricators. Learning objectives of the Missouri event include:

Review best practices for measuring project and organizational costs.

Discuss available training resources to help build your stone company.

Learn about new and innovative technologies available to stone professionals.

Create a plan for taking your business to the next level.

Mark Meriaux, Natural Stone Institute accreditation and technical manager, will lead three panel discussions with leading industry professionals throughout the event. They include the following topics:

Material Trends Panel

Review current popular materials in the marketplace.

Discuss specification and installation considerations with trending materials.

Learn what needs to be communicated to customers before and during installation.

Safety in the Stone Industry/Silica Overview

Review current silica legislation in California and how it can affect your company.

Discuss safety resources available for training and compliance.

Build a Factory of Money

Build a plan that accentuates your strengths as a fabricator.

Find the correct customers to meet your company’s strengths.

Learn what clients you do not want for your model.

In addition to the panel discussions, where audience interaction is encouraged, the Stone Industry Education event will include several breaks where attendees can mingle with sponsors to find out about their latest products, as well as lunch and a tour of Global Granite & Marble’s warehouse.

Sponsors of the event, include Breton, CMS, Flexijet North America, GMM, Intermac, Laser Products Industries, Nicolai Diamant, Park Industries, The International Surface Event (TISE), Stone Profit Systems and Water Treatment Solutions.

For more information about the upcoming Stone Industry Education event and to register, visit: www.stoneindustryeducation.com.