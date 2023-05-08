When you sit down to talk with Anna Popov you cannot help but smile. Her bubbly personality is infectious. Her firm, Interiors by Popov, is based in Bellevue, WA – catering to a high-end residential market. Popov shared with Contemporary Stone & Tile Design her design approach, which addresses functionality first. She also expressed how she is partial to stone and tile, and how she uses these materials to create durable, sustainable and visually stimulating designs. Watch her video interview here.