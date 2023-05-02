WASHINGTON, DC-- As part of its commitment to providing equitable access for aspiring architects, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) is proud to announce both monetary and in-kind donations to the ACE Mentor Program. AIA’s $10,000 investment will help support ACE’s mission of providing life changing after school programs for about 10,000 students in 37 states and the District of Columbia each year. More than 70% of the scholar participants are students of color.

Additionally, more than 4,000 professionals comprising of architecture, construction and engineering industries take part in mentoring the students. AIA’s network of over 96,000 members will continue to play an integral role in assisting and their expertise will be enhanced in the future.

This week, AIA Senior Vice President, Knowledge & Practice Corey Clayborne, FAIA, NOMA, officially joined the ACE Board of Directors and will be providing his extensive knowledge of the architecture industry in a volunteer capacity. “The work that ACE is doing in high schools across the country aligns with our mission to provide not just inspiration, but equitable access to our field,” Clayborne said. “Many of our members are already volunteering with their respective ACE affiliates at the local component level. It is an honor to continue this support at the national level to strengthen the future of our profession.”

I have been a long-time active supporter of both ACE and the AIA,” said Diane Hoskins, FAIA, who also serves as co-CEO of the architecture firm Gensler. “As a member of the ACE Executive Committee, I look forward to working with both organizations to introduce students to careers in architecture and design and we are proud of the work ACE is achieving with AIA to build a workforce pipeline from high school to licensure.”