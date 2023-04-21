DALLAS, TX -- In recognition of Earth Day 2023, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainable features of their products, processes, and company ethos.

“As a company, we strive to create beautiful tile designs responsibly,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile LLC. “Under our brands’ ‘Our Promise’ sustainability platform, we are focused on creating a more Climate Positive future by being dedicated stewards of our global impact, leveraging our resources to shrink our footprint and reduce our waste. Not only do we strive as a company to encourage sustainable activity around Earth Day, but we are keenly focused on this effort 365 days a year via a myriad of environmental sustainability efforts.”

The Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean environmental sustainability efforts include, but are not limited to, the following:

— Over 99% of our tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials. 300 million — On average, our North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

— Our tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar, and other minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens and zero formaldehyde. We have developed and continue to maintain product-specific EPDs. We have also produced product-specific HPDs for each of our core companies.

“We look forward to doing great things as we continue to grow our multi-facetted sustainability program,” concluded Thorn-Brooks. “Our commitment to having a positive impact on the world around us is one of the core pillars of our business.”