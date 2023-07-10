BOLOGNA, ITALY – To mark the 40th edition of Cersaie, the exhibition space will feature a fascinating route reliving 40 years of its evolution -- focusing on design, technology, products and companies that have made history. “Route 40” takes visitors through the defining moments of the past four decades, illustrating the major changes that have taken place in culture, society, design and production. Curated by Davide Vercelli and designed by Dario Curatolo, Route 40 will wind its way through the halls of Cersaie, starting from the Quadriportico - the starting point and conceptual link in this fascinating tale - and will continue in Gallery 21-22, 25-26 and in the Mall of Hall 37 with displays narrating each decade. This itinerary is not intended as a nostalgic experience, but a demonstration of Cersaie's key role in proposing avant-garde products and steering the market and ceramic design, becoming over the decades a cultural platform for informing and influencing all trade professionals.

The international tile exhibition will take place in Bologna, Italy, from September 25 to 29, 2023.