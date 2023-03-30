WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) has opened submissions and nominations for its 2023 National Awards. Featuring a refreshed format that offers broader inclusivity, the 2023 awards provide 24 opportunities for ASID members and non-members alike to be recognized with the Society’s highest merits. The 2023 awards will be presented during GATHER, the national conference by ASID, in Los Angeles, August 13 to 15, 2023.

ASID’s National Awards honor achievement by a broad range of individuals, teams and organizations who are advancing the design profession through practice of design, volunteerism, advocacy, research, service, education and leadership. To increase inclusivity and accessibility for ASID awards recognition, this year’s awards include a new category celebrating interior design projects and new categories of awards for firm sizes. The awards are split into three sections: the new FOCUS Project awards, the Annual Awards and the returning Legacy Awards.

“ASID’s awards have long been a symbol of prestige and excellence in the interior design practice,” said Khoi Vo, chief executive officer, ASID. “Our awards distinguish the top achievements in interior design, and as a leading voice in the community, ASID is proud to increase accessibility and inclusivity for recognition to practitioners spanning all sectors of the profession.”

“Design impacts lives, and it is important to honor those in our profession who are demonstrating the lasting global impact of design on the human experience,” said Toni Gocke Wyre, chair of the ASID national board. “We are so excited to shine a light on the latest projects and practitioners who are embodying the impact of design on our lives.”

The new FOCUS Project Awards category spotlights stellar design projects that address four areas of global issues: wellness, diversity, community and climate. The category recognizes projects completed between January 1, 2021 and March 1, 2023 from both ASID members and nonmembers, and will be judged and awarded according to firm size – small, medium and large. As the National Awards previously recognized the designers, the FOCUS Project Award provides firms of all sizes with opportunities to be awarded for their exemplary projects.

New in 2023, the Annual Awards celebrate the work and achievements of practitioners with significant design achievements throughout the year. Categories honor educators, volunteers, advocates and more, bestowing recognition to influential design professionals who are using their talents to showcase the power of design. The following categories make up the Annual Awards: Designer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Student of the Year, Chapter of the Year, Educator of the Year, Firm of the Year, Community Impact of the Year and Advocate of the Year.

The Legacy Awards honor interior designers and organizations across four categories: Designer of Distinction, Steward of Distinction, Luminary of Distinction and Firm of Distinction. Winners of these awards have exhibited cumulative design excellence through their impressive portfolios, professional contributions and support from colleagues and other interior design professionals.

Nominations for ASID awards close April 24, 2023, and applications close May 8, 2023. The National Awards are open to all interior designers, ASID members and nonmembers, through nominations and applications; some categories are exclusive to ASID members. National Award winners will be announced at GATHER, the National Conference by ASID, held in Los Angeles August 13 to 15, 2023.

For more information on the National Awards, including eligibility and submission requirements, please visit https://www.asid.org/resources/awards/national.

