Vadara Quartz Announces Expanded Territory Agreement with Ace Granite

Austin, TX – Vadara Quartz and Ace Granite are pleased to announce their expanded distribution partnership. Under the agreement, Ace Granite, proprietary distributor for Vadara Quartz in Florida, will become the dedicated provider in North and South Carolina with their Charlotte, NC facility serving as the hub for these regions.

This alliance focuses on expanding Vadara’s quartz surface line through Ace Granite’s integrated supply chain and customer-centric sales force. The expanded agreement further demonstrates both companies’ willingness to drive growth and build relationships with customers.

“We are delighted to work with our trusted partners at Ace Granite to increase our presence in the quartz surface market in the Carolinas. Our partnership is an integral piece of Vadara’s commitment to ensuring excellent service and expedient delivery” said Ed Rogers, Executive Vice President at US Surfaces.

“Our goal is to continuously improve our customers’ experience in every aspect. Expanding our network of sales and support personnel and being close to where our customers are is a key initiative towards achieving that” adds Rogers.