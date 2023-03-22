M S International, Inc. (MSI), a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to announce the relocation and opening of its larger property at 19624 62nd Ave S, Kent, W.A. 98032. This new showroom and distribution center spans a massive 232,000 sq. ft. space, with a Q Premium Natural Quartz Gallery inside the 8,000 sq. ft. showroom.

MSI Seattle's new building is home to a well-lit, climate-controlled, state-of-the-art showroom featuring floor and wall materials, hardscaping products, slab areas and a full-service distribution center. With a wide variety of inventory on hand, this location is home to the largest selection of countertops, flooring, wall tile, hybrid rigid core and hardscaping products in the greater Seattle metropolitan area.

"We’re thrilled to not only expand our operations with this new location, but for the company as a whole," said Kavit Sanghvi, Vice President for MSI. "This new showroom allows us to provide our customers in the Seattle metro area with an even greater selection of premium surfaces for their projects."

This larger location features hundreds of colors of quartz, granite, marble and other natural stone surface materials available for all of your project needs. To help facilitate product selections, customers can use MSI’s interactive, AR visualizers onsite or online here.

With the breadth of MSI products, the property is a trade resource across various business channels, including residential remodeling, new home construction, commercial and more. MSI’s exclusive company-owned fleet of express delivery trucks provide reduced lead times and superior service.

Located in Kent Valley, the company joins many of the world’s leading aerospace, advanced manufacturing and global distribution companies. The city is the fourth-largest manufacturing and distribution center in the nation with more than 8,000 businesses calling Kent home, including Amazon, Boeing Space and Defense, Blue Origin, Alaska Airlines, Oberto Sausage Company, REI and one of only five Starbucks’ roasting plants in the United States.

“The region is fueled by a rich legacy of innovation, trade and supply chain expertise and a world-class workforce,” said Sanghvi. “We’re so excited and thrilled to be in the heart of the city and look forward to being a hard surface supplier to all.”

The new Seattle showroom is open six days a week, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday and, from 9:00 am and 1:00 pm, on Saturday.

