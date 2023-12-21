MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA -- Stone Tech Canada Expo will return from October 22 to 24, 2024, but at a new venue. The next edition is scheduled at The International Centre - Hall 5.

The annual trade show, specialized for the stone and technology industry, provides a platform for local and international markets to meet under one roof. Its objective is to share expertise, products and services, as well as allowing participants to make connections with other like-minded professionals in the industry.

According to show management, several reasons to exhibit include:

Industry Showcase: Highlight your latest products in natural stone and fabrication technology to a specialized audience.

Networking Hub: Meet industry leaders and experts for valuable business connections and collaborations.

argeted Audience: Reach potential clients looking for quality materials and innovative solutions. Educational Platform: Share and gain knowledge in expert-led seminars and workshops.

Market Expansion: Boost your brand visibility and forge new business partnerships.

Stone Tech Canada Expo 2024 will be co-located with Kitchen & Bath Canada Exhibition and Conference. For more information about the show, visit: www.stonetechcanada.com.