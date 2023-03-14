DELTA, CO – The quarry team at Colorado Stone Quarries in Delta, CO, was the recent recipient of the prestigious Sentinels of Safety Award, the most coveted award for safety in the industry. Each year, the National Mining Association awards the Sentinels of Safety Awards to the safest U.S. mining operations holding a minimum of 4,000 injury-free hours. These awards were initiated in 1925 by then-Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover and remain the nation's most prestigious awards recognizing mining safety.