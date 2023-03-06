KENT, WA -- Shape Technologies Group, the world’s leading supplier of waterjet technology, robotic automation, and ultrahigh-pressure (UHP) manufacturing process solutions, today announced that Nino LaDuca, current president of Shape Process Automation, has been named the new president and CEO of Shape Technologies Group.

LaDuca brings more than 25 years of experience to the industry and has been with the Shape Process Automation group for 15 years, having joined Tech-Con Automation in 2008. Since April 2019, LaDuca has served as the president of Shape Process Automation, playing a crucial role in the company’s growth—driving key global revenue initiatives, developing new market opportunities through acquisitions, and standardizing the robotics and automation global operations.

In his new role, LaDuca will lead all aspects of corporate strategy, ensuring commercial and operational excellence, while continuing to foster a culture of unwavering partnership with SHAPE customers. His extensive background in finance, operations, and business development will be critical to Shape Technologies Group as the company continues to expand its product offerings and geographic reach.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a global organization with industry leading brands, talented and dedicated colleagues, and technologies that assist our customers in their manufacturing and production requirements,” said LaDuca. “I am passionate about our team and the industries we serve, and I look forward to getting to work on achieving our future goals.”

LaDuca’s promotion to president and CEO is effective immediately. The company’s previous CEO, Steven Harris, will remain with the company as Executive Chairman.

“As I move to become the Executive Chairman of Shape Technologies Group, I couldn’t think of a more qualified individual to fill this role than Nino,” said Harris. “His proven track record of driving growth and delivering results make him the ideal leader for the company. We look forward to his continued success and leadership.”

LaDuca is a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds an Honors Bachelors Commerce Degree from Laurentian University.