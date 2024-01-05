KENT, WA -- Shape Technologies Group, the world’s leading supplier of waterjet technology, robotic automation and ultrahigh-pressure (UHP) manufacturing process solutions, announced that Laurie Johnston has been named the chief people officer of Shape Technologies Group.

Johnston brings over 25 years of experience developing and leading people strategies across multiple industries. Prior to joining Shape Technologies Group Johnston served as the chief people officer of Astrix Technology, where she played a critical role in establishing their HR organization and was responsible for overseeing all their people programs.

In her new role, Johnston will be responsible for the company’s global people strategies and operations, overseeing benefits, talent management, communication, compensation, talent acquisition, compliance, and employee relations. Johnston will report to President and CEO, Nino LaDuca and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team.

“I am excited to join Shape Technologies Group. I am passionate about igniting the potential of employees and ensuring that they have the best experience possible,” said Johnston. “I look forward to working with the SHAPE team throughout the world to help drive growth and achieve success.”

“I am pleased to welcome Laurie to the Shape Technologies Group leadership team,” said Nino LaDuca, CEO of Shape Technologies Group. “She brings a wealth of experience to the leadership team and her passion for improving the employee experience while developing their talent aligns extremely well with our company values.”

Johnston holds a Juris Doctor, a BA in Communications and is working towards a masters in organizational leadership. She is a licensed attorney in Washington and holds SHRM-SCP and SPHR certifications.