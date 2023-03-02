SECAUCUS, NJ - Artistic Tile, a leading luxury tile and stone brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Harty as technical director. This newly created position is designed to further strengthen Artistic Tile's position as an authoritative resource for the design industry.

Tom Harty brings more than two decades of experience in sales, management and technical operations within the natural stone and tile industry to his new role. He has a deep knowledge of working with marble, granite, limestone and specialized materials. Tom has developed sales, marketing, fabrication and installation operations for thin stone products and created an expansive national marketing program for the promotion, and installation of slate products imported from India, China, Brazil and South Africa.

Prior to joining Artistic Tile, Tom successfully managed a natural stone warehouse and fabrication facility located in Long Island City, NY, and helped grow a local natural stone and tile importer into a recognized, national organization. He has managed logistics, material handling, procurement, estimating and pricing, quality control assurance, safety, inventory management, product education, project management, training and managing technical professionals, as well as natural stone fabrication & installation.

In addition to his extensive professional qualifications, Tom is an active member of the Marble Institute of America and the Natural Stone Institute. He is dedicated to the education of safety in the natural stone industry and sits on the Safety Committee with both MIA and NSI. Tom shares his expertise as a speaker at industry trade shows and conventions, a CEU presenter on natural stone and has completed the requirements for Certified Stone and Tile Inspector.

Commenting on his new role, Tom Harty said, "Artistic Tile is a company which I have followed as it has developed and grown since its inception. I am extremely excited to work with this dynamic and creative organization. It is an honor to work for a company with such a talented and enthusiastic group of people. I continue to be intrigued and fortunate to be involved with Artistic Tile’s production capabilities and design approach to the promotion and manufacturing of custom mosaics here in NJ."

Artistic Tile is thrilled to have Tom on board and is looking forward to utilizing his expertise to further emphasize their position as a leader in the design industry.