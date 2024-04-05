HOUSTON, TX -- Coval Technologies announced today that Bill Rains has joined as national technical director. He will be responsible for creating a dedicated technical support structure for Coval’s customers. This will include supporting existing products and new products planned for release. Coval General Manager Aaron Statser said, “Rains’ expertise will ensure customers receive the training and information they need to reach their goals.”

Rains began his journey into the floor care industry in 1984. Previous employment includes nearly 10 years with GranQuartz as a stone and concrete specialist, 12 years as the owner of Blue Diamond Services, and experience at Aztec Products and Huntington Labs. In 2010, he was a founding board member of the Concrete Polishing Association of America (CPAA), which merged with the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC) six years later. The group continues to be a resource for contractors, designers and owners involved with specifying, installing and maintaining polished concrete.

For 40 years, Rains has seen the evolution of flooring solutions. “VCT and carpet were king in affordable flooring in the decades leading up to the 1980’s, while many government and institutional floors had more durable options such as cementitious terrazzo and ceramic tile,” said Rains. “In the mid 1990’s, modern concrete polishing was born, and for the last 25 years, cost savings and ease of maintenance has meant a massive increase in polished concrete market share.”

Rains is excited to join Coval Technologies. “I have seen flooring technology come and go from the inside out. My whole career has revolved around training and troubleshooting from the installer, manufacturer and distributor perspective,” said Rains. “The role of Technical Director is my dream job, and the excitement around Coval’s nanotechnology in the flooring industry has been electric. Single component, easy to apply and durable, what’s not to love?”

When Rains is not inspecting, training or helping guide floor installations, he delights in spending time with his children and grandchildren, singing in the choir at church and cooking delicious barbeque.