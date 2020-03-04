Peter Hauser named Director of CNC Sales & Technical Advisory for Braxton-Bragg

KNOXVILLE -- Braxton-Bragg announced Peter Hauser as the Director of CNC Sales & Technical Advisory, concentrating on helping fabricators maximize efficiencies on their machinery to improve profitability.

“Braxton-Bragg is changing the industry, and I am energized to be a part of that change,” said Hauser. “More than a tool provider, Braxton-Bragg is an educator, aiding customers in building and growing their businesses. We are bringing an even more hands-on experience to the market, giving fabricators and production managers resources for tooling and machinery streamlining.”

Hauser comes to Braxton-Bragg from Diamut with a proven track record of building and leading successful sales programs in industrial and engineering fields. With more than a decade of experience, one of his greatest accomplishments was overseeing the installation and operation of the fully-automated Stone Factory System in Florida. While concentrating on building a strong and healthy work environment, he created detailed processes to maximize the machinery efficiencies and minimize labor.

“Peter’s extensive CNC knowledge allowed him to push the limits on speed and quality levels, achieving unparalleled efficiencies in the fab shop he ran for more than a decade,” said Rick Stimac, Braxton-Bragg CEO. “This skillset will contribute to Braxton-Bragg’s mission to help our customers/partners in consultive relationships to assure maximum effectiveness and profits.”

Two of his primary initiatives in his new role are Facility Analysis and Braxton-Bragg Academy. Facility Analysis involves going through a fabrication facility from start to finish, pinpointing potential improvements, and helping walk the customer through improving processes, equipment, tooling and finances. Next, there are quarterly analytical follow-ups, timelines and tracking.

The Braxton-Bragg Academy will offer educational videos, tips and other helpful information from many categories. The first video will launch next week in the CNC category and covers the best technique to mount tools. Other topics will concentrate on how to measure CNC tooling and upload that data into both the CNC and the Cad/CAM software. Then focusing on how to creating a “footprint” and the importance of repeating this on a regular basis. A customer can then take this information and run their CNC tooling at faster feed rates increasing their capacity or reducing operating hours. Information for other categories will follow.