Prussiani has added a new Director of Technical Services to their team as a means to begin planning and structuring a more comprehensive approach to parts and service in the U.S. Bob Andersen will lead that effort and is excited to join a team that represents machines of the highest quality as represented by Prussiani equipment. Over the next few months, Bob will be evaluating their customers’ needs and developing resources, processes and tools that will better provide for a premier experience to customers in alignment with the high caliber of Prussiani equipment. Feel free to contact Bob if you have questions, comments or if there are needs that you currently have that are not being adequately addressed. His email address is bob@prussianiusa.com.