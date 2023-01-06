Tile Outlets of America celebrates 20 years in business serving customers in Southwest Florida. With stores in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa, and online at tileoutlets.com, the company proudly renews its commitment to being “where dreams become reality… for a whole lot less” for its customers.

“Thank you to all those who have made it possible for Tile Outlets of America to celebrate 20 years in the Southwest Florida Community,” says Warren Lampert, president & CFO. “This includes employees like Michele Hoover, senior vice president of operations who has been with the company since the beginning, and suppliers, and our loyal customers.”

The business launched in 2002 with the first store in Fort Myers, and the second in Tampa in 2003. It expanded to Sarasota in 2014 and online via its ecommerce website. In September 2016, Tile Outlets of America became employee-owned and achieved 100% employee ownership in January 2019.

Tile Outlets of America offers homeowners and trade professionals one-stop tile installation shopping. Not only will they find hundreds of first-quality porcelain and ceramic tile, and mosaics but they can also purchase Luxury Vinyl Planks, tile installation tools and supplies, and setting materials.

Shoppers looking for kitchen and bath cabinets as well as vanities to complete a remodel project will find a range of options to select from in Fort Myers and Tampa. Vanities are available in the Sarasota store. These can all be special ordered for rapid delivery to the stores. A referral list of expert installers is available upon request and home delivery can be arranged.

Tile Outlets of America stores combine a warehouse environment with an “Inspiration Area” that includes bathroom, shower and kitchen installations to showcase how mosaics, floor and wall tile, LVT, cabinets and vanities look together. There, customers can sit down to discuss their project with any of Tile Outlet's experienced sales associates who can help with design and planning.

Since its founding in 2002, Tile Outlets of America has been committed to serving the needs of the trade professional community. In addition to its Trade Pro program, the company holds an annual appreciation event in Fort Myers, Sarasota and Tampa. It also regularly hosts product knowledge sessions with the support of tile installation product suppliers, so trade professionals have the latest information available about the rapidly evolving world of tile.

All Tile Outlets of America stores – in Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa – are open seven days a week and regularly feature manager’s specials.

To learn more about the Tile Outlets of America https://www.tileoutlets.com/about-tile-outlets-of-america/