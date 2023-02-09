VITÓRIA (ES), BRAZIL – The 20th edition of the Vitòria Stone Fair opened its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and will run until Friday, February 10th. The international exhibition is expected to draw more than 300 exhibitors, showcasing 1,000 varieties of marble and other natural stones, with attendees coming from 60 countries. The exhibition -- promoted and organized by Veronafiere do Brasil (Veronafiere Group) with its partner Milanez & Milaneze -- is held in Vitòria, Espírito Santo State, where 80% of Brazilian stone exports are concentrated, generating a volume of business in excess of $200 million. Brazil ranks fourth in terms of production and fifth for stone exports in the world.

"Vitòria Stone Fair is the landmark in this immense geo-economic area for the natural stone quarrying and processing sector,” said the vice president of Veronafiere, Matteo Gelmetti, speaking at the Inauguration together with Ricardo Ferraço, vice governor of Espirito Santo State; Massimiliano Iacchini, Italian Consul in Rio de Janeiro and Espirito Santo; Ed Martins, president of Sindirochas; Cris Samorini, president of Findes (Espírito Santo Industry Federation); Jorge Viana, president of Apex,;Tales Machado, president Centrorochas; and Flávia Milaneze, CEO of Milanez & Milaneze. “The 2023 edition is the first after the pandemic and is a new beginning for the most important natural stone trade fair in Latin America.

"In making the most of an ideal location in February, this event symbolically opens the global trade fair calendar, thereby confirming its status as one of the most effective business accelerators for companies in the sector," Gelmetti went on to say. "With this reason also in mind, we have set ourselves the goal of planning with our partners to strengthen our presence in Brazil, a country in the heart of South America and one of the most important markets for the sectors where we operate: natural stone, marble, construction and agro-foods."

Collaboration between Brazil and Italy established through the initiatives of the Veronafiere Group, its local partner Milanez & Milaneze and respective trade associations seeks to promote the reciprocal development of reference sectors in both countries, generating a mutually beneficial exchange, in this particular case for the stone sector. Every year this ensures qualified and important attendance from Brazil at Marmomac in Verona (the 57th edition is scheduled September 26 to 29, 2023), the most important global exhibition in the sector with more than 1,207 exhibitors, 60% of whom international from 47 countries and more than 50,000 buyers from 130 countries.