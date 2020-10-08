Winston-Salem, NC – Salem Distributing Company, Inc. is excited to announce a major rebrand and divisional restructure. These changes reflect the company’s evolution and desire to serve its customers with a greater focus to better meet the changing needs of the fabrication industry.Salem Distributing Company, Inc. will evolve into Salem Fabrication Technologies Group, Inc. This name change will better represent the company across all of the industries in which it offers machinery, tools, supplies, equipment and services. Under Salem Fabrication Technologies Group, two distinct divisions will continue to focus on technology and fabrication solutions in the glass industry.

With a diverse range of fabrication services, Salem offers an unmatched level of high-tech advancements and industry 4.0 expertise.The first division, offering tooling, surfacing supplies and equipment solutions, will be known as Salem Fabrication Supplies. This division will be headed up by President Dan Reinhart, who previously held the position of VP of Sales & Marketing for Salem Distributing. Reinhart remarked; “Customers will continue to find top of the line, high quality diamond and polishing wheels, drills and router bits as well as polishing compounds, abrasives, coolants and material handling equipment. The knowledgeable and customer-service oriented sales staff servicing this division are our same employee-owners that customers have come to trust and rely on”.

A second division created will entirely focus on glass fabrication machinery and technical services. HHH Tempering Resources, which was acquired by Salem in July of 2019, will become HHH Equipment Resources. Salem and HHH machinery engineers and technical experts will come together under this division to focus on customers’ machinery needs and will offer an even wider range of fabrication equipment, in addition to providing extended U.S.-based fabrication and glass tempering technical support and service.

Mike Synon will continue as President of HHH and said, “HHH will diversify our offerings and incomparable technical service beyond tempering to include additional fabrication equipment from edgers, bevelers and CNCs to washers, sandblasting units, i nsulated glass equipment and more. We’re excited to better meet the needs of our customers and the industry as a whole”.“Salem is thrilled to evolve with a cutting-edge approach to build on our fabrication industry experience. I look forward to combining this expertise with our technical knowledge, innovative equipment and superior customer service to bring a new standard to the industry”, Salem CEO Mike Willard said.To learn more about Salem Fabrication Technologies Group, visit SalemFTG.comin coming weeks as we launch a new updated website. To learn more about HHH Equipment Resources, visit HHHGlassEquipment.com.