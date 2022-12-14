Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. celebrates 40 years of innovative automation for the stone industry. Here at Wilson Industrial Electric, we produce a variety of stone processing equipment including: Blade Saws, Wire Saws, Cut Off Saws, Rip Saws, Polishers, Conveyor Lines and Turntables. Wilson Industrial Electric manufactures all equipment here in the United States.

Located in Elberton, Georgia, Wilson Industrial Electric has its very own in-house metal fabrication and machine shop. We are sure to supply our customers Quality and Durability for many more years to come. Along with manufacturing equipment, we offer a full-service parts store, which includes; Bearings, Belts, Fluids, Seals, Motors, Electrical Components, Bushings, Trailer Parts and much more. We strive to make our customers top priority throughout each of our builds. We hold onto these values combined with proven technologies and listening to our customer’s needs, to produce one of the most long-lasting, reliable, and productive saws in the world today.

On behalf of everyone here at Wilson Industrial Electric, we want to say thank you to our current and future customers. We are so lucky to have customers like you!

Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc.

1124 Willie Black Road

Elberton, Georgia 30635

706.213.6725

www.wilsonsaws.com

wilsonsaws.wie@outlook.com



