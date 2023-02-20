Wire Saw by Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc.

Wilson Industrial Electric, Inc. manufactures stone processing equipment in Elberton, GA. One of the company’s most popular pieces of equipment is the Wilson Wire Saw. Wilson Industrial Electric’s Wire Saws are built to last in sizes ranging from 5 feet up to 8 feet. All wire saws are manufactured with Mitsubishi UL certified control panels with the latest variable and repeating width program. The wire saw has become a favorite among the company’s big block customers. This specific piece of equipment makes it possible for them to get an edge over their competition by sawing larger slabs. According to Wilson, the company is not your standard equipment builder as it listens to its customers and incorporate their ideas into their very own custom piece of equipment. Wilson is known for its custom-built saws that are proudly manufactured in the U.S.