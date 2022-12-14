Water Treatment Solutions designed its first system, exclusively for the Stone Fabricator, in 1996 and 25 years later we continue to lead the industry with the most effective and economical 100% closed loop water recycling system, for our industry. We are the only system that produces, CHEMICAL FREE, crystal clear water safe for all your equipment and less than 25 micron gray water, filtered through our patented GrayTech.

Water Treatment Solutions provides systems for shops that fabricate from 1 to over 100 kitchens a day while providing the industry’s best customer service to all! All our systems enable you to turn your sediment into dry manageable cakes, that are easily disposed of and which assist in reducing air born silica.

Be sure to inquire about upgrades or expansion options to existing systems.

Water Treatment Solutions

6 Merrill Industrial Drive

Hampton, NH 03842

603-758-1900

866-0678-2109

www.watertreatmentonline.com

info@watertreatmentonline.com



