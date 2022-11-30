3D Wall Carve by Atlas Concorde is inspired by the hand-engraved characteristics of natural stone. The minimal micro-textures of the surface reinterpret artisanal workmanship in completely new forms. The porcelain tile collection features five different relief patterns: Chisel, Leaf and Whittle (designed by Atlas Concorde’s research and style center), 3D Sign and 3D Squares (designed by Piero Lissoni).