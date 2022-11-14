MESA, ARIZONA -- After 35 years at their original location, DeFusco Industrial Supply has moved into their new building at 40 W Hoover Ave in Mesa, Arizona. The facility is now bigger and better than ever!

The grand opening for the new location was Friday, October 28th. DeFusco Industrial Supply celebrated with many of their vendors, customers and trade organizations in attendance.

They celebrated the opening of this facility with great food and drinks, hourly drawings and even had live music - a good time was had by all. They would like to thank all who attended with a special thanks to All Slab Fabbers, the Natural Stone Institute and the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance. DeFusco Industrial Supply looks forward to serving the stone industry from this new location for years to come!