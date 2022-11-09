OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Insitute (NSI) will present a new CEU course “Natural vs. Manmade Materials: Interior Applications.” on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11a.m. ET. 2022 NSI Board President Buddy Ontra and Arthur Sikula (Arthur John Sikula Associates) will lead the discussion on the performance attributes, installation capabilities, design trends and green building considerations of natural stone compared to manmade materials for interior applications. To learn more and register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/events1/events-archive/calendar-of-events/webinar-natural-stone-vs-manmade-materials-interior-applications/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6