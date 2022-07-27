OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute will host a technical webinar entitled “Stone Tolerance & Quality Control” next Wednesday, August 3 at 11a.m. (ET). When installing construction components such as natural stone, tolerances are key -- nothing in construction is exact. The challenge then is to define that limit that differentiates between “close enough” and “not close enough,” which are referred to as “within tolerance” and “outside of tolerance.” Documented consensus tolerances within the industry define those limits, and unnecessary discussion and arguments can be avoided just by ensuring that all project participants are aware of the published tolerances of the industry. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5441468072106311694.