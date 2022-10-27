The Luna collection by Ege Seramik consists of 4- x 4-inch pressed and glazed porcelain tiles offered as hexagonal mosaics. Available on 12- x 16-inch dot-mounted sheets (which offers pricing advantages to customers), the product is made with glazed porcelain and is suitable for both walls and floors. Via its state-of-the-art technology, Ege Seramik has the ability to print virtually any graphics or designs on these tiles. "Many consumers of this product will be keen to use it as a backsplash or shower floors," said Burhan Ozturk, sales manager, Ege Seramik.

"The hexagonal look has become so popular that there will be additional lines introduced with the very same size hexagon mosaics offered in the future. All of these will be pressed mosaics, by the way. Most notably, our firm has found newer ways in which to bring this in-demand format to market at extremely competitive pricing to our customers.''