Ege’s Florence Collection offers a bold, white “framed” tile, coupled with a soothing repeating pattern tile. A unique collection, ideal for transforming any wall into a veritable piece of art. This newest offering features both matte and glossy finishes on the surface of each individual tile, making it eye-pleasing with subtle light play. Unique 13- x 39-inch tiles were designed to complement one another, creating a true design statement for any project. This attractive range is ideal for any interior, from traditional to contemporary … for both residential and commercial projects.