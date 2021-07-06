NORCROSS, GA -- Ege Seramik recently introduced Vitaro, the latest in its series of rectified 12- x 24-inch ceramic wall tiles.

Vitaro is a sophisticated collection, which is defined by its bold and amazingly realistic 3D relief surface. Available in contemporary colors of black and white, Vitaro’s three-dimensional characteristics allow for lighting and shadows to playfully bring any vertical surface to life of its own.

This hard-wearing tile, digitally printed via Ege Seramik’s state-of-the-art inkjet technology, offers high-performance and low maintenance, ideal for both residential and commercial vertical applications.

“Multi-dimensional tiles are all the rage right now,” said Alp Er, general manager of Ege Seramik America. “They are unique and eye-catching and most of all, they offer beauty and durability all in one.”

The Vitaro collection will be on display in Orlando, FL, at Coverings 2021, which will be held from July 7 to 9, at Ege Seramik’s booth #2819.